Univision Selects IB to Support Digital Sales

ST. PAUL, MINN. AND NEW YORK ––Univision Television Group, a division of media company Univision, will license digital ad products and services from digital publishing technology and services provider Internet Broadcasting as part of a multiyear agreement.



“With this agreement, IB will integrate with Univision’s internal systems to provide digital sellers with efficient operations and high quality support,” said CEO and president of Internet Broadcasting Elmer Baldwin.



The agreement covers ad creative design and development, ad trafficking services, campaign management, ad products, digital sales training and support for UTG’s 62 stations in the United States and Puerto Rico.



“This partnership will enable our television group to streamline sales operations while enhancing the quality service we provide to clients,” said Kevin Cuddihy, president of UTG. “IB’s services and understanding of sophisticated ad-operations processes and software will identify efficiencies across our local footprint and help increase ROI within our business.”



