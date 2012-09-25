Univision Enhances Business Intelligence with Harris

MELBOURNE, Fla. & DENVER–Univision Communications, a media company serving Hispanic America, has renewed and expanded its suite of Harris media software solutions. Univision hopes to integrate its business and on-air operations, as well as gain insight into business trends and opportunities.



Univision has extended its contract with the Melbourne, Fla.-based communications and IT company’s for its OSi-Traffic media software for up to five years.



Univision’s goal is to streamline business workflows with the Harris Live-Update, which will allow its TV station groups to translate real-time changes to traffic and advertising schedules. The integration eliminates manual processes, increasing efficiency for traffic, sales and master control.



The Live-Update will incorporate OSi traffic and billing software with existing Harris ADC automated content management and distribution systems, using broadcast exchange format data exchange. The integration also improves decision-making for ad placements and scheduling changes with the confidence that Live-Update can translate changes in time for broadcast and reconcile content updates between traffic logs and automation playlists.



Harris NetGain business intelligence and analysis software also helps to reveal network trends and opportunities. The deployment will allow staff to build custom dashboards with OSi data and deliver visual reports and analytics to sales managers.



NetGain delivers data and metrics tied to business operations, with the flexibility of custom reports, to both management and sales staff. The open, multisource design allows users to leverage data from other business systems and consolidate that information into visual reports that can track and analyze business performance.



“The ability to tighten workflow processes and increase visibility into business trends gives Univision two key operational benefits that go well beyond what a basic traffic and billing system can offer,” said Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast Communications. “These unique tools also deliver operational efficiencies that competitive solutions cannot provide, giving Univision more insight into new revenue opportunities while accelerating speed and productivity across the workflow.”



