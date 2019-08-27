University of Georgia Athletics Expand Riedel Deployments

WUPPERTAL, Germany—School’s back in session, and students aren’t the only ones who need to prepare for the new school year. The University of Georgia Athletic Association prepared itself for its upcoming schedule of live sport productions by expanding upon its Riedel Communications infrastructure with an updated Artist digital matrix intercom platform.

Installing a new Artist 128 mainframe in its central core, Georgia uses the system to integrate its multiple sports venues across campus to help streamline live broadcasts, live streaming, video board presentations and in-venue fan promotions. The venues covered by the Artist 128 include Sanford Stadium and Stegeman Coliseum through the central core, while the system is linked via fiber to the frames for Foley Field, Jack Turner Stadium, Turner Soccer Complex, Gabrielsen Natatorium and the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility.

The school is also adding a Bolero wireless intercom system with 15 beltpacks and seven antennas to replace a wired system that was used in several venues. The Bolero system can integrate directly with Artist and enables all user groups to communicate with a single system.

Georgia says that the new setup has helped specifically with men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics, where multiple wireless channels have replaced an existing party line setup.