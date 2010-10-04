University of Florida Opens News and Science Facilities With Help from Harris

GAINESVILLE, FLA.: The University of Florida recently dedicated two new facilities with participation from Harris. The Melbourne, Fla., broadcast equipment vendor said it donated $3 million to the school for renovating the Computer and Information Science Engineering building, and for the establishment of research and faculty funding endowments.



UF also opened a new 21st Century News Laboratory in the College of Journalism and Communications Center for Media Innovation and Research. The lab, opened Sept. 24, is outfitted with high-definition production and broadcast equipment from Harris, which also assisted with the design. It’s said to encompass the “multimedia environment typical of today’s commercial broadcasting operations.”

