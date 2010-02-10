Ultra HD Broadcasting Projected for 2017

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: Now that more than half of American television households have high-definition sets, and 3DTV is coming into its own, the industry is looking for the “next new thing,” In-Stat says.



“3D video is already out of the gate, with growing proliferation of 3D films in theaters. Pay TV operators are in the early stages of deploying 3D TV capability. Early 3D TVs and 3D Blu-Ray players will ship in 2010. In-Stat projects worldwide 3D TV shipments will reach 41 million in 2014. 3D Blu-ray player shipments will track closely with 3D TVs,” the research firm said.



“Ultra hi-def will take considerably longer to roll out, but has started to garner interest and discussion among long-term planners in the TV, film and technology industries. In-Stat believes the first UHD broadcasts will start around 2017. UHD TVs will reach about 5 percent household penetration in some regional markets in the early 2020s. Technology companies and equipment manufacturers will need to have solutions available ahead of time to support the long term opportunity.”

