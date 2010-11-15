UK’s On Sight grades Samsung green commercial with help from cineo82 3-D projectors

UK-based HD and 3-D production services company On Sight used projectiondesign cineo82 3-D projectors during the final grading of the National Geographic Channel (NGC) and Samsung 3-D commercial for Anglo Filming.

The projectors, distributed through RGB communications, were supplied, installed and aligned in early 2010 by post-production specialists Kaurus, which also provided the projection screens and custom filter systems for the multistandard 3-D grading suite.

The commercial was created in support of Samsung’s “Planet First” initiative for greener products and sustainable solutions. The spot depicts examples of products like the Samsung solar-powered mobile phone. The 3-D captures the natural beauty of the location as well as Samsung’s latest product designs.

During post production, 3-D online work and mastering was carried out in the HD Lab’s 3-D Mistika projection suite. "Apart from the normal complexities of 3-D, which the 3-D Mistika Suite dealt with easily, it was also necessary to view the commercial as it was being made on a number of different displays, including their grading-quality projection source, a calibrated TV monitor and the actual Samsung product," says David Cox, colorist and operator at On Sight.