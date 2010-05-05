U.K.: Virgin Media Airs its First HD Ad Campaign



On May 1, Virgin Media ramped up its first advertising campaign to promote its growing HD services. The ads began running on "Britain's got Talent" on ITV1 and ITV1HD, the original amateur singing contest that inspired "American Idol" in America.



The commercial spots (dubbed "adverts" in Britain) are designed to showcase the wide array of HD channels that Virgin Media is currently offering — in fierce competition with the larger BSkyB, Freeview, and other HD content providers serving the United Kingdom.



Virgin Media does not charge its subs extra for most of its HD channels, and said it will continue to grow its HD menu in the coming year. The firm also recently started its first broadband movie service — allowing its subs to view several hundred titles (currently in SD) via VOD.



