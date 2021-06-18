UHD Spain Delivers First Simultaneous UHD HDR and SDR Broadcasts

BARCELONA—UHD Spain launched simultaneous UHD HDR and SDR broadcasts via satellite, digital terrestrial television (TDT) and the Internet this week in what UHD Spain is calling a first.

For the broadcasts the non-profit association used streaming and HbbTV technology from the Barcelona studios of Mediapro.

Hispasat is responsible for the satellite broadcasts. Cellnex, Axión and Telecom CLM distribute the signal via TDT from more than 45 broadcast centers around Spain. Internet broadcasts are carried out via the UHD official website, together with the app developed by the Corporación Catalana de Medios Audiovisuales (CCMA) for Smart TV.

The content used in the project has been given away by production companies such as Medina Media and national TV networks such as RTVE- as well the regional channels such as RTVA, CARTV and CCMA (via FORTA). Viewers will be able to enjoy unseen footage of LaLiga, the film “El Abuelo”, and documentaries about the Cadiz Carnival, the Easter parades in Seville and the El Rocío religious festival, among other content.

UHD Spain was founded by 30 partners, leaders in technology and UHD content production: ADM, Ametic, Ateme, Atresmedia, Axión, Canon, Cellnex, Dolby, Egatel, Fecotel, Fenitel, Fraunhofer, Gsertel, Henneo, Hispasat, Hurí, Lavinia, Mediapro, Medina Media, Rohde & Schwarz, RTVE, Sapec, Secuoya, Tedial, Telecom CLM, Televés, Tredess, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Uteca and Vestel.

In addition to the broadcasts, the different project groups at UHD Spain, which include filming, post-production, coding, broadcast and signal reception, will be carrying out a host of technical tests to the HDR technology as well as WCG (Wide Color Gamut) and Bitrate, among others.

Their conclusions will be included in the Best Practice Manual which the association will be publishing to coincide with the 4K HDR Summit later on this year in November.