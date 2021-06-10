UEFA EURO 2020: TVN Mobile Production Will Cover Seven Matches

HANOVER, Germany—TVN Mobile Production has travelled to St. Petersburg, Russia, with production trucks, equipment and around 65 people to cover seven matches of the European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020/21, the company announced.

The first live broadcast for TVN will take place on June 12, the company reported.

For the productions, TVN sent four TVN-Ü6 and TVN-Ü3 OB vans and their equipment trucks by land and sea, with the crew of around 65 arriving by direct flight.

The team includes personnel for the OB trucks, video and sound equipment, setup and operation of the total of 43 cameras.

Wolfgang Peiss, responsible project manager of TVN, noted that the contract for the production was “actually for several stadiums and countries - then the pandemic came. First, the tournament was postponed for a year and then some matches were additionally moved to St. Petersburg, which required completely new staff planning.”

Due to the pandemic, extensive hygiene and safety protocols have been put in place, including constant daily testing for all TVN employees.

As part of the setup, TVN plugged in about 1000 cable connections between the OB trucks and the Technical Operations Center alone. The 43 cameras have also been moved into position. These cameras include hypermotion cameras, Spidercam and helicopter camera in UHD-HDR, polecams behind the goals and a 180 degree full-format sensor ‘beauty’ camera with Arri optics.