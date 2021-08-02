UEFA Deployed Aviwest for UEFA EURO 2020

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—Live video contribution technology provider Aviwest has announced that it was used by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to support selected off-venue events, including official team training and press conferences from UEFA EURO 2020.

UEFA successfully used the Aviwest’s bonded cellular ecosystem during the events, which were held during a global health crisis that made the event extremely challenging to produce. prepare for and deliver.

UEFA leveraged Aviwest's PRO380 bonded cellular field units, StreamHub transceiver, and Manager unified management platform. Aviwest also provided UEFA with SIM cards and data, and accompanied their broadcast team throughout all stages of the project, including expeditions across Europe, team training, installations, and follow-ups with a 24/7 support service.

The Aviwest PRO3 Series enabled UEFA's host broadcast team to securely provide live high-quality feeds over aggregated cellular networks. They were also able to use IP networks to send first-class images from the field.

In the master control room, the Aviwest Manager enabled monitoring and control of the entire Aviwest system including fields units, StreamHub transceivers, and third-party equipment via a single and intuitive web interface, the company reported.

Through an advanced set of functionalities, the Aviwest Manager provided UEFA's production team with vital information about device performance, resource availability, and potential data consumption warnings. The Manager also allowed easy video routing through simple drag-and-drop and the booking of StreamHub outputs (SDI or IP) for dedicated transmitters.

"The Aviwest Manager offers greater flexibility, efficiency, and simplicity than other systems on the market, so it was the perfect match for UEFA's remote live video production requirements," said Alexandre Augereau, area sales manager at Aviwest. "We are proud of the support that our team of experts provided to UEFA. During the event they worked together closely to streamline UEFA's workflows and help them to reach their goals."