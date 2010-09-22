Two Asian satellite broadcasters adopt ForeTV

Two satellite broadcasters in Southeast Asia, Astro in Malaysia and Xin Ya in Singapore, are relying on the ForeTV broadcast management system from MSA Focus.

Astro has been rolling out ForeTV channel management across its entire output. Today, the system manages 144 channels: 70 channels with local content, 44 turnaround channels, 13 pass-through channels and 17 radio services.

Xin Ya in Singapore needed a management system for its transmissions in five regions across Asia and the United States. Xin Ya has elected to outsource its requirements to MSA Focus in a software as a service solution.

