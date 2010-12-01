Twentieth Century Fox chooses EVS-OpenCube to manage MXF JPEG 2000

EVS-OpenCube will supply Twentieth Century Fox studios with OpenCubeHD units for MXF file ingest and production management. The studio is currently facing a major challenge: The volume of generated video material is increasing dramatically, especially in cases where production is based on an uncompressed format. The result is a significant increase in the needs for storage capability in production facilities. There is also the challenge of developing the HD tapeless workflow so it is scalable and delivers optimal performance. This aspect is critical because the HD workflow ensures a smooth video file exchange with full interoperability, adding substantial value to the production chain.

Twentieth Century Fox Studios has opted for JPEG 2000 as a master format, with EVS-OpenCube to be used for mastering file production. Based on OpenCubeHD servers, the studio generates mezzanine files in HD with JPEG 2000 compression for encoding, wrapped as MXF. The OpenCubeHD servers are controlled by a SOAP Web services API for automatic ingest and conversion.

