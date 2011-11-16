TW Cable Exec Mike LaJoie Elected to Head SCTE Board



ATLANTA—Mike LaJoie, executive vice president and CTO for Time Warner Cable, will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) for the 2011-12 term.



Also elected to the board were for the 2011-2012 term were Terry Cordova as Vice Chairman. Cordova is senior vice president and CTO, Suddenlink Communications. Alan Tschirner, vice president, technology, NCTC, was elected secretary and Steve Taber, vice president, engineering & operations for Comcast, was elected treasurer.



As immediate past chairman of the SCTE Board of Directors, Bob Foote, TriNet Communications, remains a member of the board’s Executive Committee.



“With the universal engineering and operations challenges and opportunities ahead, there is high value in having representatives from large and small operators and the vendor community on our Executive Committee,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE. “I’d like to express my thanks to the 2010-11 officers for their guidance and support over the past year, and look forward to working with Mike LaJoie, Terry Cordova, Alan Tschirner, Steve Taber and Bob Foote on continued new initiatives that can drive value for the entire industry.”



In addition to LaJoie, Cordova, Tschirner, Taber, and Foote, the other 10 members of the 2011-’12 SCTE Board of Directors are:



•Dick Amell, Bright House Networks

•Tony Faccia, Rogers Cable Communications

•Dr. Richard Green, formerly of CableLabs®

•Tommy Hill, Mediacom Communications

•Roger Hughes, Armstrong Cable Services

•Joe Jensen, Buckeye CableSystem

•Bob Legg, Suddenlink Communications

•Patrick O’Hare, Comcast Cable Communications

•Leslie W. Read, Read Broadband Services

•Rick Sullivan, Times Fiber Communications



The following individuals are serving on the 2011-’12 SCTE Operations Committee, which comprises the Representatives from each of the 12 U.S. regions and the Canadian region:

