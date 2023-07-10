TVU To Feature RPS One REMI Production Solution at IBC 2023

BARCELONA, Spain—TVU Networks will make the European debut of its TVU RPS One, a new hybrid cloud and studio remote production solution at IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

First shown in April at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, TVU RPS One seamlessly integrates synchronized multi-camera encoding and transmission capabilities in a portable and durable design. Offering six integrated 5G modems with support for mmWave technology, the unit provides reliable, untethered wireless transmission for cost-effective remote production, the company said.

The company also will feature the latest updates to its cloud-based and on-premise ecosystem for complete, professional live production, including TVU Producer used for cloud-based live production; TVU Search, an AI-based solution to locate precise video segments; TVU Grid, which offers effortless IP-based switching, routing and distribution of live video to multiple locations; and TVU Channel, a cloud-native master control and playout solution for OTT and OTA applications, the company said.

TVU also will demonstrate the latest enhancements to TVU Replay, an app that enables game officials to review plays captured with multiple cameras on a media tablet.

“We are very excited to be at IBC again this year and to welcome colleagues, partners and new visitors to our stand. We will have many new product updates to demonstrate across our entire cloud ecosystem that are designed to make remote production, channel programming and content search for compelling stories faster, more efficient and cost effective,” said Rafael Castillo, general manager and vice president of EMEA and Latin America at TVU Networks.

See TVU Networks at IBC 2023 Hall 5, Stand C82.

To schedule an IBC appointment, visit the company’s IBC webpage .