TVU Reports Record-Breaking Number of Rentals For World Cup

DOHA, Qatar—TVU Networks is providing 24/7 on-site support servicing more rentals of live equipment than ever before to support broadcasters covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the company reported.

Broadcasters from around the globe are on hand to deliver what is regarded by many as one of the most watched TV events worldwide. An important part of that coverage is capturing local sights and sounds, immersing audiences in the culture of the host nation. Of course, the main mission is to cover World Cup matches.

Each requires content not available from the international pool feed. To that end, broadcasters from multiple nations have commissioned hundreds of TVU One backpacks and a sizable number of RPS Link transceivers. TVU is also ensuring content comes from more than just the host country. Through an exclusive partnership with Total Media Cast, live fan zone feeds from around the world are being made available through TVU Grid, the company said.

“There has been an international investment explosion in TVU live solutions,” says Halid Hatic, TVU Networks vice president of media services. “Success after success naturally has broadcasters taking notice of how delay-free and problem-free TVU solutions are."

“Fox Sports, ESPN, CNN, the Alphabet Networks and hundreds of local TV stations have all been long-time North American customer, but now we’re very busy with customers from Korea, China, Japan, India, France, Germany, Australia, Israel, and many more," he continued.

Company CEO Paul Shen described the situation as “a good problem to have.”

“We collaborate with our customers so that we are in perfect sync, and in that way, there are no surprises. Despite our recent growth, every delivery is set in stone, and every order is filled,” he said.