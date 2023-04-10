TVU Networks to Launch TVU RPS One Cloud/On Prem Transmitter at NAB Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks will introduce the TVU RPS One, an all-in-one hybrid cloud and studio remote production solution at the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas. The new product combines the synchronized multicamera encoding and transmission functionality in TVU’s RPS (Remote Production System) in an ultra-compact and rugged form factor with six integrated 5G modems for wireless transmission.

In conjunction with TVU's robust live cloud production platform or TVU RPS decoders, RPS One delivers an end-to-end cloud-based or on-prem live video production solution from field capture to distribution, TVU said. RPS One's unique ability to transmit wirelessly to the cloud and an on-prem decoder simultaneously enables production teams to create distinct programming using the same sources or set up a mirrored production environment for backup purposes.

"After extensive feedback from our global customers, we've combined RPS's power of fully synchronized multi-camera feeds at sub-second latency with the portability, 4K HDR quality, speed, and real-time wireless streaming capabilities of TVU One," said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. "RPS One equips content creators with everything they need for faster, more efficient, and more reliable workflows from anywhere. We're excited to demonstrate RPS One's capabilities to NAB attendees, and we believe they'll be impressed with its speed and connectivity."

The company says the TVU RPS One transmission device is the only product in its class that supports six, next generation embedded 5G sub-6 GHz modems. It boasts an innovative 5G MIMO antenna array that guarantees the seamless operation of all built-in 5G modems at peak performance simultaneously. This feature is complemented by six next-generation 3GPP Release 16 modems, which provide comprehensive support for 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as compatibility with the most widely-used 5G, LTE, and 3G bands worldwide.

Additionally, the RPS One's dual WiFi modules, equipped with MIMO antennas, ensure top-notch connectivity with local devices and multiple available networks concurrently, delivering unmatched performance and versatility in the world of wireless communication.

RPS One has four 3G-SDI inputs that support 1080P/1080i/720p HDR remote production. It also supports up to 16 channels of embedded audio (SDI), and up to 8 channels of embedded audio (HDMI). It also supports a low-latency, single Return Video Feed from an SDI or IP input on any TVU Transceiver or TVU Cloud service allowing virtually any source to be routed to the field.

RPS One simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections including internal/external cellular, WiFi, Ethernet, IP Microwave, Satellite (Ka/Ku/BGAN/Starlink) and more. It includes up to six embedded 5G/LTE/3G modems, embedded 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Ethernet, and four USB connections for external modem connections.

TVU Networks will be in Booth W1821 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.