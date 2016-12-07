TVU Networks Takes the Field with Buffalo Bills, Sabres

MOUNTAINVIEW, CALIF.—Now that both the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres are under the ownership of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), and part of the One Buffalo sports network, video transmission of game coverage for both teams is being provided by TVU Networks.

The Bills have been utilizing TVU’s TVU One cellular 4G/LTE portable IP video transmitter and TVU receiver for the past few seasons, but the Sabres began using its TVU One system during the 2016 NHL season.

One Buffalo’s studio facilities are at New Era Field, home of the Bills, and feature connectivity to the Sabres’ Key Bank Center arena. Operators use the TVU One to shoot and send live video of highlight footage and pre- and post-game coverage from the field back to the studio. PSE also produces website content for both teams.