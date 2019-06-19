TVU Networks Partnering With Stringr Videographer Network

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks is offering the users of its TVU Global Grid a slew of new video content courtesy of a new partnership with Stringr, a video marketplace that is made up of more than 90,000 amateur and professional videographers and their work.

The TVU Global Grid is a cloud platform that allows for users to exchange, share and sell video content for the TVU Grid, an IP-based routing, switching and distribution system that can route live videos to Grid-enabled news stations. Via this new partnership with Stringr, Grid users have access to its content library, can request custom footage and have access to Stringr’s livestreaming function.

The workflow for the Stringr/TVU Grid partnership works by having a joint customer requests video from Stringr. When a video matching the request goes live the feed is sent through Stringr into the TVU Grid. The joint customer can then take the feed like they would for other TVU content.

“The combination of these two products allows our partners to get more live coverage, quickly, cost effectively and within the same workflow they’ve always used,” said Brian mcNeill, COO and co-founder of Stringr.

The two companies are currently working with a major cable network and are making plans to expand to other partners.