TVU, Frontline Partner on Integrated IP-Sat ENG Vehicle

CLEARWATER, FLA. AND MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. –ENG vehicle maker Frontline Communications is collaborating with TVU Networks, a developer of mobile IP newsgathering solutions to launch a new broadcast communications vehicle that integrates cellular, microwave and satellite technology in one platform. The Frontline Cellular/Microwave/Satellite IP Vehicle Solution, which leverages the TVU MLink mobile IP uplink solution, will be on display at the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) in Austin, Texas on August 7.

The Frontline IP Vehicle Solution (IPVS) will be installed as standard equipment in any of Frontline’s broadcast vehicle platforms. The heart of the IPVS is the TVU MLink rack-mountable IP uplink transmitter. Using TVU’s proprietary Inverse StatMux technology, TVU MLink simultaneously aggregates multiple IP data connections— including Ka or Ku band satellite, microwave, WiFi and 3G/4G/LTE cellular—to transmit live HD video at sub-second latency.

Available in Frontline’s Nissan-NV, Ford-Transit, Mercedes-Sprinter or SUV broadcast vehicle platforms, the IPVS is designed for vehicles and doesn’t rely on any single transmission mode. Frontline’s IPVS offers the ability to simultaneously use or switch between cellular, Ka-band satellite, Ku-band satellite and microwave connections without interruption to the transmission, maximizing the amount of bandwidth available for transmission.