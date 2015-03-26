TVU and StormChasingVideo.com Team Up for Storm Coverage

MOUNTAINVIEW, CALIF. – TVU Networks, an IP-based video technologies company based in Mountainview, Calif., and StormChasingVideo.com, a provider of severe weather coverage, have announced a partnership where TVU's TVUPack and TVU Grid will be used by StormChasingVideo.com for the delivery of live streaming coverage of severe storms to both national and local stations during the 2015 severe weather season. The upcoming Tornado Alley Run live event will serve as the first collaboration of their partnership.

The Tornado Alley Run is a live streaming event for web audiences where the StormChasingVideo.com production crew will drive from Fargo, N.D. to San Antonio, then back to Minneapolis to show the durability and connectivity of the TVUPack in different locations. The first leg of the event will begin on Tuesday, March 31, at 10 a.m. CDT, then the second leg on Thursday, April 2, once again beginning at 10 a.m. CDT. The entirety of the trip can be seen on StormChasingVideo.com’s YouTube channel, as well as a handful of TV stations via the TVU Grid.

StormChasingVideo.com will use the TVUPack and TVU MLink to cover all of the 2015 severe weather season, streaming live HD video from vehicles to provide live ground verification of extreme weather conditions as they unfold. Broadcast stations can use TVU Grid to tap into the feed at any time.