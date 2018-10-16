TVs Top Consumers’ Electronics Xmas Wish Lists

ARLINGTON, VA–The latest in high tech gadgets may get the most ink as we head into the holiday season but according to a survey by the Consumer Technology Association, it’s the venerable TV set that is at the top of their Christmas wish lists.

The CTA’s 25th Annual Consumer Technology Holiday Purchase Patterns Study predicts that technology spending during the 2018 holiday season (October–December) will reach a record-setting $96.1 billion in revenue in the U.S.–a year-over-year increase of 3.4 percent. The CTA says 164 million U.S. adults (66 percent) plan to purchase a tech product as a gift this year–on par with 2017.

“2018 has shown us that consumers are willing to spend a premium on technology that is essential to their everyday lives – such as smartphones, laptops and TVs – and we expect that dynamic to continue through the season, driving overall holiday consumer tech sales to a new high this year,” said Ben Arnold, senior director of innovation and trends, CTA. “In addition to those core devices, key emerging categories to watch this holiday season are smart home devices – powered by voice technology – smartwatches and wireless earbuds.”

This season, consumers will spend a record amount on emerging tech such as smart speakers, smart home devices and smartwatches.

Smart Speakers: CTA projects smart speakers such as Amazon's Echo and Google Home, will have another strong holiday season, selling an expected 22 million units (up 44 percent over 2017). New for 2018 is the emergence of smart speakers with displays – six percent of overall shoppers plan to purchase a smart speaker with a screen and 12 percent plan to purchase a smart speaker without a screen.

Smart Home Devices: Fueled by the popularity of voice technology, 36 percent of respondents plan to purchase a smart home product in 2018 – including smart speakers, security cameras, smart lightbulbs and video door bells.

Smartwatches: Jumping up from last year, nearly one in five of U.S. adults plan to buy a smartwatch this year. CTA expects over seven million smartwatches will sell this holiday season – a 26 percent increase.

Wireless Earbuds: Wireless earbuds are now a key holiday tech gift, with 5.3 million units expected to sell – a 60 percent increase over 2017. Forty percent of the U.S. adults planning to purchase a gift within the headphones/earbuds category say they’re likely to buy wireless earbuds this season.

Drones: With expected sales of 1.5 million units this holiday season (up eight percent over 2017), drones continue to be a popular tech gift.

Top Five Most Wanted Tech Gifts Consumers Want to Receive

Once again, televisions are consumers’ most wanted tech gift, continuing the trend of bigger-ticket hub devices topping wish lists.

TV Laptop Smartphone and Tablet (tied) Smartwatch Desktop computer and Any Type of Camera (tied)

2018 Holiday Retail Tech Trends

Some key retail trends CTA expects to emerge this holiday season include:

Spotlight on Voice: Last year marked the debut of voice as a fourth sales channel joining brick-and-mortar, online and mobile as methods of holiday shopping. In 2018, almost a quarter of respondents plan to research products and sales via a digital assistant and 16 percent plan to make a purchase using voice technology.

Emerging Retail Channels: In addition to over half of Americans planning to shop online for tech this holiday season (52 percent) and 77 percent planning to shop in brick-and-mortar locations, retail channels will diversify and multiply in 2018. The number of shoppers who plan to shop using mobile devices will rise to 58 percent – surpassing online for the second year in a row. Further, about 33 percent plan to take advantage of same-day delivery, 31 percent in-home delivery (such as Amazon Key or Walmart Delivery), and nine percent plan to use in-app features like camera search.