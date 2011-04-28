TVLogic unveils HD monitors

TVLogic (www.tvlogicusa.com), a provider of LCD and OLED HD displays, has introduced two new 2-D and 3-D production and post-production monitors that incorporate features for TV and cinema production and post-production.

TVLogic combines the latest in flat-panel technology with their advanced video processing designs to provide reference displays that meet the demanding requirements of broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multiviewer applications. The new 2-D/3-D models will join TVLogic's range of professional video monitoring solutions ranging from quad 4.3in rack-mount monitors to 56in, 10-bit 4K resolution displays.

The TDM-243W/473W features 24in and 47in 2-D and passive 3-D LCD panels. These monitors feature a passive micropolarizing filter attached to 1920x1080 LED backlit LCD panels in concert with passive circular polarizing 3-D glasses for 2-D or 3-D viewing of one or multiple monitors.

Full 12-bit video processing delivers smooth gray scale to the 10-bit LCDs. A built-in 3-D LUT with preset or user-definable (via imported 3-D LUTs) color spaces allows for highly accurate color visualization in 2-D or 3-D modes.

The TDM-243W/473W can accept multiple 3-D signal formats (3G, dual-link L/R, filed sequential and side-by-side HD-SDI). Designed for broadcast OB, production and post-production environments, the TDM-243W/473W accepts a wide variety of SD and HD digital and analog video formats.