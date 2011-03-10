T-VIPS to launch CP546 transport stream monitor

T-VIPS will launch new functionality for broadcasters, operators, digital film post production and distribution across its range of products at the 2011 NAB Show. The new product introductions will include the CP546 transport stream monitor, a tool for the continuous monitoring of transport streams, services, PIDs and PSI/SI/PSIP tables, ensuring fast fault detection and diagnostics.

The CP546 is part of the T-VIPS’ cProcessor suite, a line of products designed for processing and monitoring MPEG-2 transport streams, which is increasingly important in today’s complex broadcast architectures. Error detection and alarms are based on ETSI TR 101 290 for DVB signals and ATSC A/78 for ATSC DTV signals, with alarms provided through an easy-to-use Web interface as well as through SNMP.

The CP546 also allows in-depth analysis of signal, services, components and PSI, SI and PSIP table decoding.

See T-VIPS at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU7807.