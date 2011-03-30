T-VIPS Tapped to Transmit Live 3D Opera



T-VIPS, a Norwegian-based developer of professional video contribution and distribution solutions, announced that its TVG450 JPEG2000 Video Gateway helped make possible the live 3D transmission of Gounod’s Faust from Stockholm’s Folkoperan opera house to the city’s Filmhuset digital cinema. The event was produced by Public Live AB, and T-VIPS’ transport solution was chosen by technology provider TwentyFourSeven. By employing new 3D technologies the cinema audience experienced a richer performance— almost as though they were present in the opera house.



Public Live AB wanted to make sure that the picture quality was at its very best. The T-VIPS TVG450 JPEG2000 Gateway provides full resolution for both the left and right eye images, which maintains the quality of picture and the feeling of depth. “The TVG450 gateway was an obvious choice for this 3D contribution project,” said Roger Allstedt, Technical Manager at TwentyFourSeven. “The visually lossless JPEG2000 compression solution with stereoscopic program-slave function ensured that outgoing left and right eye images and multi-channel audio were guaranteed to be in sync, which was critical for the success of the transmission and the viewer experience. The intuitive user interface made using the equipment very simple, which is important when you have a short time to set up the link and T-VIPS provided us with excellent support throughout the project. Technically the project was a complete success and the quality and reliability of T-VIPS’ solution played a large part in that.”





T-VIPS TVG450

The transmission of the 3D opera content required a maximum bandwidth of 250Mbps and was sent over a fiber-based IP network.



“We’re delighted to have been involved in making such a landmark 3D transmission possible,” said Helge Stephansen CTO, T-VIPS. “3D is becoming increasingly popular for high profile broadcast events, from live sports to music concerts and opera, the possibilities are endless. T-VIPS’ JPEG2000 compression solutions are reliable and ensure the best 3D picture quality so that viewers can watch these events the way they were intended to be viewed.”



