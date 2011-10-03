T-VIPS Equips Forthnet for HD Transmission

T-VIPS, a Norwegian based video contribution and distribution product vendor, is to supply its TVG450 JPEG2000 Gateway solution to Forthnet, the largest private broadband and satellite service provider in Greece. The system provides high-quality IP transport and will be used for Forthnet’s new business service, “TV Circuits On Demand.” This will transmit video content from stadiums or other fixed locations across the country over its network to a media center in Athens.

The solution was delivered in close cooperation with T-VIPS’ Greek Partner OmniWave Ltd and was chosen after field trials.

The system will be used by Nova, a digital satellite Pay TV platform owned by the Forthnet Group. Nova offers Greek subscribers international and domestic SD and HD programs, including live broadcasting of Greek Super League football games, and the majority of popular Greek TV channels. The Group now holds the broadcasting rights for TV, internet, mobile and radio transmission, and covers the territories of Greece, Cyprus and Albania, and all sixteen Super League teams.