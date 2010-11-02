TVB Tech Alert: ViewSonic Bows Autostereoscopic 3D Camcorder

LONDON.: ViewSonic this week introduced a new consumer 3D camcorder that features 3D content playback that’s viewable without glasses. The 3DV5 is said to offer 720p recording and a 2.4-inch autostereoscopic display.



“Everyone has watched 3D movies at the cinema, and lots of people are considering purchasing a 3D compatible display, whether a TV, monitor or projector,” said ViewSonic’s James Coulson in the 3DV5 announcement. “However, there is a lack of available 3D content, and people want to create 3D content that they will be able to watch for years to come. The ViewSonic 3DV5 makes it easy for anyone to create future-proof, high quality 3D home movies and also shoot in standard 2D. As well as being easy to use, the camcorder is also excellent value for money, and will make a great gift this Christmas.”



The 3DV5 features a one-touch recording function that allows switching between 2D and 3D modes. Content can be downloaded via USB to a computer or through an HDMI cable directly onto a 3DTV.



“There is also the option to watch the content in 3D on the device, without the need for 3D glasses, thanks to the built-in autosterescopic display,” the flackage states. “Videos can also be uploaded directly to YouTube’s 3D channel and watched in 3D using the supplied anaglyph glasses, even if using a standard 2D display.”



The 3DV5 has 10 MB of internal memory and a suggested retail priced of around $238. Amazon is listing it for $178, though showing it as “temporarily out of stock.”

-- Deborah D. McAdams