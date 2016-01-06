TVB, Pearl TV Initiate Programmatic TV Guidelines

NEW YORK—A collaboration between the Television Bureau of Advertising and a Pearl TV-led working group is providing open access to version 1.0 of the “Broadcast Linear Television Programmatic Guidelines and Best Practices.” These guidelines were designed for the implementation of programmatic buying and selling of broadcast linear TV advertising.

“These guidelines will be maintained as an open and collaborative effort between broadcasters, advertising agencies, rep firms, aggregators and platform providers,” said Steve Lanzano, TVB president and CEO. “This document is expected to continue to evolve through successive updates, and is open to input from all companies and individuals who wish to contribute.”

The Pearl-led task force is made up of Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Graham Media, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith Local Media, Raycom Media, Schurz Communications and Tegna. Broadcast industry representatives from Cox Reps, Fox Television Stations, Katz Television and Tribune Media collaborated with TVB in establishing the programmatic guidelines.

To download the full version of the “Broadcast Linear Television Programmatic Guidelines and Best Practices,” click here.