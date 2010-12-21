TV8 Turkey selects Aveco ASTRA Suite

Aveco has sold Turkey’s TV8 a fully mirrored ASTRA Suite facility management system that includes ASTRA MCR and ASTRA News. TV8 recently built a new facility incorporating a file-based workflow. OCTOPUS was selected as the NRCS system, which is tightly integrated with ASTRA News via MOS. The combination of ASTRA MCR and ASTRA News running off a common content management system provides a seamless workflow between news stories and commercial spots.