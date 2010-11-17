TV8 goes to air with OCTOPUS6

TV8, the Turkish private TV channel broadcasting from Istanbul, recently started news production with the OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system (NRCS). The Turkish infotainment channel replaced its previous newsroom infrastructure components, including its initial NRCS, to bring its newsroom up to date.

The newsroom system includes the OCTOPUS6 NRCS, Autoscript teleprompters, Aveco automation and Vizrt graphics. Systems are integrated through the MOS and Chyron II protocols.