TV Tech's Best of Show Awards at 2023 IBC Show Announced

TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2023 IBC Show which ended yesterday in Amsterdam. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

All nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook, available soon. Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World and Installation. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.

Here are this year's winners:

Adder Technology - ADDERLink INFINITY 3000 Series



AJA Video Systems - AJA KONA X



Audinate - Dante Connect



Avid - Avid Media Composer|



AWS - Elemental MediaConnect Gateway



BZBGEAR - BG-Commander-Pro: IP/Serial PTZ Joystick Controller with 7” Touchscreen



Bridge Technologies - VB440’s New Audio Panel



Clear-Com - Arcadia Central Station Update: I.V. Direct



Cobalt Digital - Pacific ULL-DEC Ultra-Low Latency 4K Decoder



Eluvio - Eluvio Media Wallet for Connected TV Powered by the Content Fabric



ENCO Systems - enCaption5



Evertz - ev-670-X30-HW-V2 Virtualized Media Processing Platform



IMAX - Stream Smart



InSync Technology - MCC-HD



Matrox Video - Matrox ORIGIN



Megapixel VR - HELIOS LED Processing Platform



NEP Group -5G MT-UHD MiniTx



Net Insight - IP Media Trust Boundary with SMPTE RP 2129



Nextologies - NXT-MCR



Quantum - Myriad



Ross Video - Voyager XR



RUSHWORKS an ENCO brand - PTX Model 3 PRO



Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity VIP



VoiceInteraction - MMS-Broadcast Edition



Zixi - Zixi Software Defined Video Platform (SDVP)