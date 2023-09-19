TV Tech's Best of Show Awards at 2023 IBC Show Announced

By TVT Staff
published

Recipients recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the M&E industry

TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2023 IBC Show which ended yesterday in Amsterdam. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

All nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook, available soon. Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World and Installation. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.

Here are this year's winners:

Adder Technology - ADDERLink INFINITY 3000 Series

AJA Video Systems - AJA KONA X

Audinate - Dante Connect

Avid - Avid Media Composer|

AWS - Elemental MediaConnect Gateway

BZBGEAR - BG-Commander-Pro: IP/Serial PTZ Joystick Controller with 7” Touchscreen

Bridge Technologies - VB440’s New Audio Panel

Clear-Com - Arcadia Central Station Update: I.V. Direct

Cobalt Digital - Pacific ULL-DEC Ultra-Low Latency 4K Decoder

Eluvio - Eluvio Media Wallet for Connected TV Powered by the Content Fabric

ENCO Systems - enCaption5

Evertz - ev-670-X30-HW-V2 Virtualized Media Processing Platform

IMAX - Stream Smart

InSync Technology - MCC-HD

Matrox Video - Matrox ORIGIN

Megapixel VR - HELIOS LED Processing Platform

NEP Group -5G MT-UHD MiniTx

Net Insight - IP Media Trust Boundary with SMPTE RP 2129

Nextologies - NXT-MCR

Quantum - Myriad

Ross Video - Voyager XR

RUSHWORKS an ENCO brand - PTX Model 3 PRO

Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity VIP

VoiceInteraction - MMS-Broadcast Edition

Zixi - Zixi Software Defined Video Platform (SDVP)

