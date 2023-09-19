TV Tech's Best of Show Awards at 2023 IBC Show Announced
Recipients recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the M&E industry
TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2023 IBC Show which ended yesterday in Amsterdam. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
All nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook, available soon. Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World and Installation. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.
Here are this year's winners:
Adder Technology - ADDERLink INFINITY 3000 Series
AJA Video Systems - AJA KONA X
Audinate - Dante Connect
Avid - Avid Media Composer|
AWS - Elemental MediaConnect Gateway
BZBGEAR - BG-Commander-Pro: IP/Serial PTZ Joystick Controller with 7” Touchscreen
Bridge Technologies - VB440’s New Audio Panel
Clear-Com - Arcadia Central Station Update: I.V. Direct
Cobalt Digital - Pacific ULL-DEC Ultra-Low Latency 4K Decoder
Eluvio - Eluvio Media Wallet for Connected TV Powered by the Content Fabric
ENCO Systems - enCaption5
Evertz - ev-670-X30-HW-V2 Virtualized Media Processing Platform
IMAX - Stream Smart
InSync Technology - MCC-HD
Matrox Video - Matrox ORIGIN
Megapixel VR - HELIOS LED Processing Platform
NEP Group -5G MT-UHD MiniTx
Net Insight - IP Media Trust Boundary with SMPTE RP 2129
Nextologies - NXT-MCR
Quantum - Myriad
Ross Video - Voyager XR
RUSHWORKS an ENCO brand - PTX Model 3 PRO
Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity VIP
VoiceInteraction - MMS-Broadcast Edition
Zixi - Zixi Software Defined Video Platform (SDVP)
