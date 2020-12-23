TV Technology’s Top 20 Stories of 2020
By TVT Staff
From ATSC 3.0 deployments to the impact of COVID-19
WASHINGTON—2020 has been, to put it mildly, quite the year. The world shifted as it reacted to the coronavirus pandemic, and the broadcast industry was no different. However, there was more to 2020 than the impact that COVID-19 had, from the first deployments of the ATSC 3.0-based NextGen TV standard to other technological developments to business dealings.
Here’s a look back at the stories that mattered most to you, our readers, this year:
- ATSC 3.0 Deployments: When and Where NextGen TV Will Be Available
- The NAB Show Is Off for April
- Sinclair to Launch First ATSC 3.0 Station in Las Vegas on May 26
- Grass Valley Acquired by Black Dragon Venture Capital
- TV Technology's 'The Watch List' 2020
- Virtual Production Can Be Real For Everybody—Here’s How
- Twenty 3.0 Consumer Receivers Coming in 2020, Says ATSC President
- HDHomeRun ATSC 3.0 Receiver Kickstarter Launches
- NextGen TV Receivers Not Ready for Consumers
- MPEG Founder Declares 'Death' of Standard
- Heroes Act Passes, Expands Available Aid to Local Broadcasters
- So, You're Anchoring the News From Home ...
- FCC Votes to Promote Broadcast Internet via ATSC 3.0
- Hurricane Laura Downs Two Towers in Louisiana
- One Media’s ATSC 3.0 Smartphone Becomes a Reality
- Pirating Streamed Content to Become Felony
- FCC Levies $48M Fine Against Sinclair
- Tegna Stations Blackout for DirecTV Customers
- 720p Is No Longer HD, According to YouTube
- Guinness Reveals the World's Most Popular TV Shows
Thank you for reading TV Technology. Happy holidays and we look forward to continuing to share all of the latest broadcast TV news with you in 2021.
