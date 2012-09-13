TV Technology Europe Announces 2012 STAR Awards
TV Technology Europe has announced the recipients for its STAR Awards, presented at the 2012 IBC Show. The STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors and writers reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose the winners.
"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry—some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."
The recipients are:
AJA - KiStor Dock
Argosy - Video Extender
Autoscript - E.P.I.C.
Blackmagic Design - Master Control
Bridge Technologies - VB-330 with iPhone app
Chyron - IP for Tricaster
Clear-Com - MasterBelt
Cobalt Digital - HPF High Power Frames
Cobham - MediaMesh
Ensemble Design - Layering Engine
Evertz - 3480 MXP
EVS XT3 with triple encoding
FOR-A - FT-ONE
Harmonic - Express in ProMedia
iStreamPlanet - Cloud-Based Portfolio
LitePanels - Sola 12
Nucomm - ConnectLive hybrid
Phabrix - Rx500
Pixelmetrix - Pelican video encoder
Rohde & Schwarz - AVH E100 DVB Headend
Ross Video - C2X Panel
SGL - FlashNet Interface across any web browser
Snell - New Range of IQ Modules
TMD - iMediaFlex Mobile
SPB TV - multiscreen ad replacement
Vislink - Mantis MSAT
Visual Unity - 4K Gateway
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox