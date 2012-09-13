TV Technology Europe Announces 2012 STAR Awards

TV Technology Europe has announced the recipients for its STAR Awards, presented at the 2012 IBC Show. The STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors and writers reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose the winners.



"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry—some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."



The recipients are:

AJA - KiStor Dock

Argosy - Video Extender

Autoscript - E.P.I.C.

Blackmagic Design - Master Control

Bridge Technologies - VB-330 with iPhone app

Chyron - IP for Tricaster

Clear-Com - MasterBelt

Cobalt Digital - HPF High Power Frames

Cobham - MediaMesh

Ensemble Design - Layering Engine

Evertz - 3480 MXP

EVS XT3 with triple encoding

FOR-A - FT-ONE

Harmonic - Express in ProMedia

iStreamPlanet - Cloud-Based Portfolio

LitePanels - Sola 12

Nucomm - ConnectLive hybrid

Phabrix - Rx500

Pixelmetrix - Pelican video encoder

Rohde & Schwarz - AVH E100 DVB Headend

Ross Video - C2X Panel

SGL - FlashNet Interface across any web browser

Snell - New Range of IQ Modules

TMD - iMediaFlex Mobile

SPB TV - multiscreen ad replacement

Vislink - Mantis MSAT

Visual Unity - 4K Gateway