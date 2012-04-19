TV Technology Announces STAR, Mario Awards at the 2012 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS — TV Technology has announced the recipients for the coveted STAR and Mario Awards presented at the 2012 NAB Show.
Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, the STAR Awards (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry. A judging panel of broadcast industry experts reviewed a variety of products and services, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.
“The NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut—they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”
Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize products that represent significant technical breakthroughs—many of these products and services have gone on to significantly impact the future of audio and video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB Show to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.
The STAR Award Recipients are:
AJA VideoSystems – Ki Pro Quad
Autodesk – Smoke 2013
Avid – Avid Interplay Sphere
Belden – Belden 1776 Microphone Cable
Blackmagic Design – Backmagic Cinema Camera
Cameron Pace Group – Shadow 5D Production Suite
Cobalt Digital – LMNTS
Canon – Canon EOS Series
Chyron – Engage
Dalet – Galaxy
Digital Broadcast – Spot Commander
Ericsson – AVP-3000
Evertz – Dreamcatcher
Haivision – KulaByte 4.0
Hamonic – ChannelPort
Harris – Magellan NMS
JVC – GY-HM650 Mobile News Camera
Microwave Video Systems (MVS) – PortaQAM Microwave Modulator/Demodulator
Miranda – iTX MC
Multidyne – SilverBACK II Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution
Orad – TD Control
Panasonic – BT-LH2170 LCD Production Monitor
Pixelmetrix – OTTP Media Grinder
Quantel – revolutionQ
RadiantGrid – New Media Automation Platform
Redbyte Design/Decimator – MD-CROSS
Ross Video – Blackstorm Playout Server
Sachtler – ACE Tripod System
Schneider Optics – iPro Lens System
Sierra Video – Aspen 3232 Routing Switcher
Snell – Momentum
Sony – NEX-FS700 NXCAM
Telemetrics – EP5 Televator
TV Logic – LQM-471W Monitor
Utah Scientific – UTAH-100/UDS
Wheatstone – Sideboard Rack Audio Mixer/Control Surface
WideOrbit – WO Master Control
Wohler – iON Remote Monitoring Platform
Xendata – SX-10 Network Appliance
Zylight – F8 Fresnel
The Mario Award Recipients are:
Blackmagic Design – Blackmagic Cinema Camera
Dolby Labs–Dolby 3D
Emotion3D – Stereoscopic Suite X1 (SSX1)
GoPro – Protune Firmware with bundled Technicolor CineStyle
JK Audio – Interloop
Nori – Square Bounce Reflector
Panasonic – Micro P2
PRG – TruColor HS digital light fixture
Toshiba – NP Engine
Sony – NEX-FS700 NXCAM
