TV Technology Announces STAR, Mario Awards at the 2012 NAB Show



LAS VEGAS — TV Technology has announced the recipients for the coveted STAR and Mario Awards presented at the 2012 NAB Show.



Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, the STAR Awards (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry. A judging panel of broadcast industry experts reviewed a variety of products and services, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.



“The NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut—they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”



Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize products that represent significant technical breakthroughs—many of these products and services have gone on to significantly impact the future of audio and video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB Show to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.





The STAR Award Recipients are:



AJA VideoSystems – Ki Pro Quad

Autodesk – Smoke 2013

Avid – Avid Interplay Sphere

Belden – Belden 1776 Microphone Cable

Blackmagic Design – Backmagic Cinema Camera

Cameron Pace Group – Shadow 5D Production Suite

Cobalt Digital – LMNTS

Canon – Canon EOS Series

Chyron – Engage

Dalet – Galaxy

Digital Broadcast – Spot Commander

Ericsson – AVP-3000

Evertz – Dreamcatcher

Haivision – KulaByte 4.0

Hamonic – ChannelPort

Harris – Magellan NMS

JVC – GY-HM650 Mobile News Camera

Microwave Video Systems (MVS) – PortaQAM Microwave Modulator/Demodulator

Miranda – iTX MC

Multidyne – SilverBACK II Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution

Orad – TD Control

Panasonic – BT-LH2170 LCD Production Monitor

Pixelmetrix – OTTP Media Grinder

Quantel – revolutionQ

RadiantGrid – New Media Automation Platform

Redbyte Design/Decimator – MD-CROSS

Ross Video – Blackstorm Playout Server

Sachtler – ACE Tripod System

Schneider Optics – iPro Lens System

Sierra Video – Aspen 3232 Routing Switcher

Snell – Momentum

Sony – NEX-FS700 NXCAM

Telemetrics – EP5 Televator

TV Logic – LQM-471W Monitor

Utah Scientific – UTAH-100/UDS

Wheatstone – Sideboard Rack Audio Mixer/Control Surface

WideOrbit – WO Master Control

Wohler – iON Remote Monitoring Platform

Xendata – SX-10 Network Appliance

Zylight – F8 Fresnel





The Mario Award Recipients are:



Blackmagic Design – Blackmagic Cinema Camera

Dolby Labs–Dolby 3D

Emotion3D – Stereoscopic Suite X1 (SSX1)

GoPro – Protune Firmware with bundled Technicolor CineStyle

JK Audio – Interloop

Nori – Square Bounce Reflector

Panasonic – Micro P2

PRG – TruColor HS digital light fixture

Toshiba – NP Engine

Sony – NEX-FS700 NXCAM