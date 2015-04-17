TV Technology Announces 2015 NAB Best of Show Award Winners
LAS VEGAS—TV Technology announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2015 NAB Show.
NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews. Only a small number of products were selected to receive a Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.
Product details will be posted next week. The winners are:
Accelerated Media Technologies (AMT) - Genesis TDD ENG Microwave System
Adder Technology - AdderLink Infinity Manager (A.I.M.)
AEQ SA - CrossNET Compact Intercom Matrix Systems With AoIP Multichannel Connectivity
AJT Systems - LiveBook GFX Scorebug System
arvato Systems - AdStore Cross Media Advertising Sales
arvato Systems - VPMS Media Asset Management
Avid - Avid Interplay | MAM 5
BBS Lighting - BBS Pipeline Reporter Lighting Kit
Blackmagic Design - Micro Studio Camera
Blackmagic Design - URSA Mini
Bridge Technologies - Gold TS Reference
Canon U.S.A. -Canon XC10 4K Digital Camcorder
ChyronHego - VistaCam
Clear-Com - Agent-IC Mobile App
Decimator Design - DMON-16S 1 to 16 Channel Multi-Viewer with SDI and HDMI outputs
EditShare - EditShare XStream EFS
Elemental Technologies - Elemental Unified Linear TV Delivery
ENCO - HotShot2 Instant Audio Playback Package
Ericsson - Ericsson Video Storage and Processing Platform
Evertz - DreamCatcher Advanced Replay System and Production Suite
Evertz - EXE28-VSR 23Tb/s EXE Video/Data Switch Fabric
Evertz - 7881IRD Platform Professional DVBS/S2 MPEG2/H.264 SD/HD Integrated Receiver Decoders
Florical Systems - Florical Acquisition & Distribution Platform
Fluendo - LongoMatch Cross-platform Video Analysis for Sports
Fujifilm/Fujinon - 4K Ultra HD Premier Series Lenses
Grass Valley - GV Convergent SDN
Grass Valley - LDX 4K/6X HD Switchable Camera/K2 Dyno Universe Replay System
Harmonic - Spectrum X Advanced Media Server
Imagine Communications - LandmarkOSI Sales 8.0 Cloud-Based Ad Sales Proposal/Research System
Interra Systems - Baton and Baton+ Automated File-based QC Solution
iZotope - RX Loudness Control Automatic Loudness Compliance Processing
Matrox - Matrox Monarch HDX Dual-channel H.264 Encoder
NewTek - TalkShow VS-100
Nuvyyo - Tablo OTA DVR
Ooyala - Ooyala IQ
PESA - PESA Blade System
Phabrix - PHABRIX Qx
Quantel Snell - Media Biometrics Intelligent Monitoring by Exception
Quantum - Q-Cloud Archive Public Cloud Storage Service
ScheduALL - ScheduALL Portal
Sennheiser - AVX Wireless Microphone System for Videographers
SmallHD - SmallHD Sidefinder EVF (Electronic Viewfinder)
Sony - HDC-4300 4K/HD Live Camera System
Tektronix - WFM8300 Waveform Monitor
Telos Alliance - Linear Acoustic MT2000 Portable Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer
Triveni Digital - Comprehensive Closed-caption, CALM & Video Monitoring System
TVU Networks - TVUPack TM8200 With Integrated MIMO Microwave Mesh
Vislink - UltraCoder H.265 & 4K Capable Encoder
Wohler Technologies - iAM-MVAM Multi-function Confidence Monitor
Telemetrics - TG4M Triple Balance Robotic Track System
Telestream - VOD Producer DAI
V-Nova - PERSEUS
Volicon - Observer OTT-Device A/V Service Monitoring Solution
Wheatstone - Audio Master Control Television Console
Wheatstone - Gibraltar IP Mix Engine
WideOrbit - WO Programmatic TV Seller-controlled Ad Exchange for TV Broadcasters
“We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients,” said NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. “Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media’s Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications.”
Accelerated Media Technologies
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox