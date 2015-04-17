TV Technology Announces 2015 NAB Best of Show Award Winners

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2015 NAB Show.



NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews. Only a small number of products were selected to receive a Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.



Product details will be posted next week. The winners are:



Accelerated Media Technologies (AMT) - Genesis TDD ENG Microwave System

Adder Technology - AdderLink Infinity Manager (A.I.M.)

AEQ SA - CrossNET Compact Intercom Matrix Systems With AoIP Multichannel Connectivity

AJT Systems - LiveBook GFX Scorebug System

arvato Systems - AdStore Cross Media Advertising Sales

arvato Systems - VPMS Media Asset Management

Avid - Avid Interplay | MAM 5

BBS Lighting - BBS Pipeline Reporter Lighting Kit

Blackmagic Design - Micro Studio Camera

Blackmagic Design - URSA Mini

Bridge Technologies - Gold TS Reference

Canon U.S.A. -Canon XC10 4K Digital Camcorder

ChyronHego - VistaCam

Clear-Com - Agent-IC Mobile App

Decimator Design - DMON-16S 1 to 16 Channel Multi-Viewer with SDI and HDMI outputs

EditShare - EditShare XStream EFS

Elemental Technologies - Elemental Unified Linear TV Delivery

ENCO - HotShot2 Instant Audio Playback Package

Ericsson - Ericsson Video Storage and Processing Platform

Evertz - DreamCatcher Advanced Replay System and Production Suite

Evertz - EXE28-VSR 23Tb/s EXE Video/Data Switch Fabric

Evertz - 7881IRD Platform Professional DVBS/S2 MPEG2/H.264 SD/HD Integrated Receiver Decoders

Florical Systems - Florical Acquisition & Distribution Platform

Fluendo - LongoMatch Cross-platform Video Analysis for Sports

Fujifilm/Fujinon - 4K Ultra HD Premier Series Lenses

Grass Valley - GV Convergent SDN

Grass Valley - LDX 4K/6X HD Switchable Camera/K2 Dyno Universe Replay System

Harmonic - Spectrum X Advanced Media Server

Imagine Communications - LandmarkOSI Sales 8.0 Cloud-Based Ad Sales Proposal/Research System

Interra Systems - Baton and Baton+ Automated File-based QC Solution

iZotope - RX Loudness Control Automatic Loudness Compliance Processing

Matrox - Matrox Monarch HDX Dual-channel H.264 Encoder

NewTek - TalkShow VS-100

Nuvyyo - Tablo OTA DVR

Ooyala - Ooyala IQ

PESA - PESA Blade System

Phabrix - PHABRIX Qx

Quantel Snell - Media Biometrics Intelligent Monitoring by Exception

Quantum - Q-Cloud Archive Public Cloud Storage Service

ScheduALL - ScheduALL Portal

Sennheiser - AVX Wireless Microphone System for Videographers

SmallHD - SmallHD Sidefinder EVF (Electronic Viewfinder)

Sony - HDC-4300 4K/HD Live Camera System

Tektronix - WFM8300 Waveform Monitor

Telos Alliance - Linear Acoustic MT2000 Portable Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer

Triveni Digital - Comprehensive Closed-caption, CALM & Video Monitoring System

TVU Networks - TVUPack TM8200 With Integrated MIMO Microwave Mesh

Vislink - UltraCoder H.265 & 4K Capable Encoder

Wohler Technologies - iAM-MVAM Multi-function Confidence Monitor

Telemetrics - TG4M Triple Balance Robotic Track System

Telestream - VOD Producer DAI

V-Nova - PERSEUS

Volicon - Observer OTT-Device A/V Service Monitoring Solution

Wheatstone - Audio Master Control Television Console

Wheatstone - Gibraltar IP Mix Engine

WideOrbit - WO Programmatic TV Seller-controlled Ad Exchange for TV Broadcasters



“We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients,” said NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. “Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media’s Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications.”











Accelerated Media Technologies