TV Technology 2010 NAB Show Award Winners Are...
LAS VEGAS: The winners of the TV Technology STAR and Mario Awards were presented last week at the 2010 NAB Show.
The Superior Technology Award Recipient honor is now in its 10th year of recognizing technological innovations at the broadcast tradeshow. A panel of judges consisting of TV Technology editors and columnists review products and services, examine technical applications and assess overall contribution to the industry--and then submitted nominees.
“Every year, the NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology editor-in-chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut--they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”
Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize products that represent significant technical breakthroughs--many of these products and services have gone on to significantly impact the future of audio and video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for TV Technology’s “Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB Show to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.
The list of winners is included here. More details about the awarded technologies will be included in the next issues of TV Technology magazine.
And the STARAwards went to...
3ALITY – TS series 3D camera rigs
Avid – Media Composer 5
Axon Digital Design – G3D100 3 Gbps stereoscopic and transmission tool
Beat the Traffic – Touch Technology for TV Traffic Reporting
Belden – 1694D Precision Digital Video Cable
Broadcast Pix – Granite
Blackmagic Design – Pocket Ultrascope
Canon – HJex8.5B Optically Stabilized ENG Lens
Cineform/Cineform – Cinedeck
Ensemble Designs – Brighteye 3G/HD/SD SDI to HDMI Converter
Ericsson – 3D Content Delivery Solution
FOR-A – CEQ-100HS processor
Pace-Fujinon – Shadow D 2D/3D acquisition system
GMS Cobham – VMT
Grass Valley – Ignite Konnect
Haivision – VFi Control
Harris – CMN-LA Loudness Analyzer
Immersive Media – Dodeca 2360 camera system
JVC – IF-2D3D1 Stereoscopic Image Processor
K5600 – Big-Eye Fresnel
Linear Acoustic – LQ-1000 Loudness Quality Meter
Link Electronics – PFT-90/PFR-90 fiber optic transmitter and receiver set
Litepanels – MicroPro Hybrid LED oncamera light
Marshall Electronics – V-LCD50-HDMI portable field monitor
Miranda – 3DX-3901
Nevion – FlashCase
Newtek – TriCaster model TCXD850
Pace-Fujinon – Shadow D 2D/3D acquisition system
Panasonic – AG-3DA1 3D camcorder
Petrol – Cambio CA001 Carrying Case/Tripod
Pixel Power – Video Switch Panel for Brandmaster
RF Central – MicroLite HD
Snell – Kahuna 360
Sony – PVM-740 OLED Field Monitor
Tektronix – WVR8200/8300 digital signal analyzer
Telestream – Vantage
Triveni Digital – ESG Mobile Capability for Guidebuilder Metadata Platform
TVLogic – TFM-150W OLED monitor
Utah Scientific – 400/XL 1056x1056 router
VBrick – Mobile Broadcast System
Wohler – AMP2-16V Series
And the Marios went to...
ARRI – Alexa Cameras
Blackmagic Design – UltraStudio Pro USB-3
Digital Anarchy – Beauty Box plug-in
Dolby – PRM-4200 Reference Monitor
Elemental Technologies – Elemental Live Streaming Processor
Mojo Pro Audio – Uncompressed Digital Wireless Microphone Transmitter/Receiver
Panasonic – AF-100 4/3-inch Camera
Singular Software – DualEyes Dual-Aystem Audio Sync Plug-in
Sony – NXCAM HXR-NX5U Camera
Zylite – Active Diffusion
