TV Tech Launches Media & Entertainment Best in Market Awards for 2022
Awards, now independent from industry events, honor innovation in M&E tech
Future's Best in Market Awards have returned!
If your company launched a product or brought new upgrades to an existing product in 2022 that has shone within the media & entertainment landscape, the now independent Media & Entertainment Best in Market awards are perfectly suited for you.
During Covid, we created a "Best in Market" option alongside our Best of Show awards for those companies that were unable to attend live events. The popularity of the Best in Market option has prompted us to launch them as their own independent awards.
Brought to you by TV Tech, TVBEurope, TV Tech, Radio World and Next TV, these awards are great for those businesses looking to end the year in style and have their product crowned Media & Entertainment Best in Market award winners for 2022!
Award winners will have their winning products or services showcased in the print and digital editions of these titles and all nominees will be featured in a free digital ebook distributed to our readers.
Click here to enter the awards or to browse the site for more details.
Deadline is Dec. 1.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
