TV Skyline Creates New OB Van With Snell Kahuna 360 Switcher

AMSTERDAM — Snell announced that Germany’s TV Skyline will use Kahuna 360 multiformat production switcher equipped with new Mavrik control panels, along with a Sirius 840 routing switcher and IQ Modularinfrastructure to build a new-generation OB truck optimized for large-scale events and live sports coverage. Utilizing five Make M/E-enabled units that can be configured into multiple, application-specific M/Es, the new truck will be 3G-capable and 4K-ready throughout.



The TV Skyline OB truck build represents the first deployment of Snell’s new Maverik control panels for Kahuna 360 in a mobile unit. Maverik features modules for setup, effects recall, color correction, resizing, and clip store access — the functions that typically occupy the entire right side of a traditional panel. Other features include OLED buttons with user-assignable thumbnails, a touch screen at the M/E level rather than on the separate GUI for quick navigation, and the ability to assign RGB values to buttons for clear, confident operation.



TV Skyline’s new approach in OB truck design and space allocation was further enabled by Snell’s Sirius 840 routing switcher with Advanced Hybrid Processing. Many functions traditionally performed outside of the router are now internal to the Sirius 800 Series. Complete audio handling and processing, delays, and video and audio synchronization are handled without compromising routing functionality. Snell’s IQ Modular multi-channel-fiber solutions will simplify signal routing between the van and various remote sites.