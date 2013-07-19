TV One Ships CORIOmaster Mini

ERLANGER, KY.— TV One is shipping the new CORIOmaster mini, an all-in-one videowall processor.



The CORIOmaster mini enables an all-in-one system to perform a range of video tasks simultaneously, including: real-time 360 video rotations, and multi projector edge blending. This combination plus the mini's software upgradeability ensures that customers maximize the long-term value. The videowall processor fits up to 12 High Density Universal DVI or 10 HDBaseT and 2 High Density Universal DVI ports in a 1RU frame, controlling full-scale 3x3 video walls without a rack's worth of discrete video components. TV One is supporting the roll out with user training.



TV One's CORIOParallel Video Processing Architecture uses patented CORIO video processors with up to 10 independent video scaling engines. This design supports up to 23 Billion video matrix calculations per second. To ensure optimal parallel bandwidth, video transfers between the CORIO video layer(s) and video I/O processors occur at 4 Gigabits per second per I/O channel.



The CORIOmaster mini also delivers real time video quality with a less than two frame signal delay from input to output, regardless of video resolution and frame rates.



Complementing the processing skills is its I/O versatility. Universal DVI I/O modules support the full range of analog and digital formats as well as universal conversion to virtually any HD or PC resolution. The CORIOmaster mini design further supports HDBaseT, 3G/HD/SD-SDI and future Cross-Fade and 4K output modules. This versatility gives users flexibility to configure the mini to meet video wall needs.

