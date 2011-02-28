TV One Releases 3G, HD, SD-SDI Fiber System



Video conversion products supplier TV One has released a system that can send 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals over one fiber optic line.



The 1T-CT-770 system consists of a transmitter (1T-CT-771) and receiver (1T-CT-772) which supports SMPTE 424M, 292M and 259M protocols. Maximum transmission distance is 18.6 miles (30 km) and picture resolutions can be achieved up to 1080p.



Input signals are re-clocked to prevent deterioration and enable reconstruction on the receiving end.



The 1T-CT-770 has a MSRP of $1,495.



