TV One adds 3-D processing to portfolio

TV One, based in Erlanger, KY, will demonstrate a new range of 3-D video-processing capabilities using its advanced CORIO processing engine at ISE 2011 in Amsterdam, Feb. 1-3, 2011.

The company will highlight 3-D video processing throughout its exhibit booth (3B88) including stereoscopic demonstrations of CORIO products being fed live video from two standard 2-D 1080p camera sources. These two inputs will be processed within the TV One unit to produce a single 3-D image of live video, which will be output to a 3-D monitor in real time.

Also on display will be the ability to insert picture-in-picture windows of 2-D images such as logos and computer graphics so they appear to float in front of a background 3-D video source.

New features include independent scaling of stereoscopic resolutions and transcoding between the various types of 3-D resolutions for alternative transmission methods. TV One’s CORIO technology supports all 3-D standards, which differ in their signal formats, and can be supported using the same processing engine, keeping development and subsequent product costs for the end user to a minimum.