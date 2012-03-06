TV Magic to Emphasize House of Worship, Latin American Markets



SAN DIEGO: System integratorTV Magic is realigning its business to concentrate on the House of Worship and Latin American production markets, the company announced recently.



The company has been a solid presence in the house of worship (HOW) and broadcast ministry markets for years, and under this new strategy, the company says it plans to increase business development and marketing efforts throughout 2012 and beyond. In addition, TV Magic has further strengthened its Latin American business by increasing staff and expanding business development efforts deeper into both Mexico and South America.



"We are fortunate to have in-house experts and committed strategic partners who are focused on extending TV Magic's reach into the house of worship and broadcast ministry markets," said Stephen D. Rosen, TV Magic's president and CEO. "We have seen a steady increase in business across these two markets, and by partnering with visionaries and innovators within these two communities, we are able to further expand our services while continuing to provide cost-effective turnkey solutions."



TV Magic's first 2012 HOW initiative was held last month at the National Association of Religious Broadcasters (NRB) conference in Nashville, Tenn. Partnering with Phil Cooke of Cooke Pictures and Paul Crouch Jr., the former chief of staff at Trinity Broadcasting Network, TV Magic sponsored a one-day educational seminar focusing on how churches and broadcast ministries can use multiplatform distribution technologies to deliver their weekly message beyond the congregation in attendance via the Web, mobile phones, tablets, and other devices.



"Since the opening of our Latin American office in Tijuana back in 2009, TV Magic has experienced impressive growth throughout this region, and, in fact, Latin American sales now account for 50 percent of our company's overall business," said Ken Gould, vice president of sales at TV Magic. "With the analog shutdown in Mexico scheduled for 2015, TV Magic is in an excellent position to be the system integrator of choice as broadcasters begin to make their transition to digital operations."



In the past six months, TV Magic has secured large-scale Latin American projects including facility design and integration for an HD master control upgrade at Grupo Pacifico, a subsidiary of Televisa; the complete design and installation of Curacao's TV Direct Channel as part of the station's upgraded master control/playout, production, and transmission systems; and the design and installation of video signal distribution services at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, the country's largest indoor arena. TV Magic's scope of work at the Mexico City arena includes video signal distribution throughout the sports complex, including distribution to all 125 VIP suites.





