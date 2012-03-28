TV graphics to get a boost

Chyron and German software developer Ventuz Technology announced that they are entering into a strategic technology partnership. Ventuz is known for 3D real-time software, which is used predominantly for high-end presentations, interactive applications and on-air graphics. Through this partnership, both companies will expand the range of live graphics solutions they can make available to their customers.



Ventuz software provides an easy-to-use authoring environment for high-end video, animation and 2D/3D graphics playback and control in an interactive setting. The software suite is the gold standard of the presentation market, and has been employed to bring style, sophistication and innovation to many of the world's most prestigious brands.



The partnership between Chyron and Ventuz will build on the proven, scalable, and widely deployed Chyron broadcast infrastructure that already is well-established in the broadcast market, bringing broadcasters an added degree of versatility and creativity in dynamic real-time graphics for live events such as news, elections, sports and entertainment programming.



