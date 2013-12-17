TV Globo Uses Volicon Observer Worldwide

BURLINGTON, MASS.— Brazil’s TV Globo is using the Volicon Observer Media Intelligence Platform to monitor national feeds delivered across the country’s 27 states, as well as 125 countries in the Americas, Europe and Africa that are served by TV Globo International channels. The Volicon Observer is used to support compliance monitoring, closed-caption/audio description compliance, and competitive analysis.



“The system has become very popular internally, particularly because multiple groups within our organization — including engineering, sales, and the programming staff — can access its flexible, user-friendly interface on their iPhone and iPad devices at any time to see everything that's going to air and evaluate it or compare it with scheduling,” said Eduardo Ferreira, engineering manager at TV Globo.



TV Globo first deployed the Observer system within its New York City offices to enable remote monitoring. Using the Observer system, TV Globo established remote access for the staff in Rio de Janeiro.



The network installed the Observer next within its European playout facility for TV Globo International and TV Globo Portugal. There, the Volicon system monitors four channels delivered to Europe and Africa, as well as another two tailored for the Portuguese market. Running 24 hours a day, the Observer enables monitoring and troubleshooting of any issues, allowing engineers in Rio de Janeiro to review suspect content and discuss it with operators at the playout facility.



In Brazil, where the network covers more than 98 percent of the country, TV Globo delivers programming to five owned-and-operated stations and a network of 122 affiliates. An Observer installation in Rio de Janeiro enables logging and monitoring of the network’s national feeds, as well as eight competing channels. TV Globo also relies on the Observer system to help it monitor closed captions and audio description data.