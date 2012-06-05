TV Globo chooses StorerTV program scheduler

Brazilian broadcaster, TV Globo, is using the SIMS program and rights management software from StorerTV to schedule all media for its domestic and international channels.

TV Globo programs air to more than 122 owned and affiliate television stations and four international channels. The flexibility of SIMS has facilitated its adaptation to meet TV Globo's unique engineering, system and user requirements. SIMS is now integrated with key systems in the TV Globo infrastructure and customized to support TV Globo operations.