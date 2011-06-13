TV Genius launches Twitter analysis service

UK content search and discovery vendor TV Genius has launched a measurement and analysis system for Twitter activity around TV, based on its existing Content Discovery Platform designed for monitoring engagement through social networks. This will enable broadcasters and content owners to obtain live feedback and statistics about how audiences are reacting to programming and which episodes are being most talked about.

TV Genius' Twitter analytics shows the 20 shows that were most tweeted about in the UK each night. Each top show can be clicked on, to reveal real-time tweets about the show, an episode summary, and a graph displaying how many tweets that show has received over time. While the service currently monitors UK activity, it can be deployed anywhere across the globe.

This gives TV executives, operators and producers a new way of discovering which shows are most popular. Also, the social TV features will encourage viewers to find new content, and become more engaged, making TV a more social experience, according to TV Genius. Using TV Genius' Twitter analysis tools, operators and content owners can implement social TV systems on connected devices, tablets, mobile phones and STBs too. This will enable various functions, including ability to serve social TV recommendations based on friend activity and the social graph, alert viewers in real-time when a TV show creates a buzz on Twitter, drive uptake of VOD content, create an interactive social TV guide based on what viewers are tweeting about in their region, and tap into real-time social TV data to create bespoke systems.

TV Genius is already powering the personalised recommendation feature of the ITV Player App for ITV, the UK's biggest public service commercial broadcaster, on Facebook.