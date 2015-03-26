TV Cultura Acquires Half Dozen Grass Valley Cameras

MONTREAL – Saõ Paulo TV Cultura have added six new LDX Flex cameras with XCU base stations, expanding on their 10 year relationship with Grass Valley.

LDX Flex camera

The LDX Flex camera, for single format 1080i or 720p acquisition, comes with studio-type applications and allows for easy upgrades depending on need.

The XCU (eXchangeable Control Unit) base stations can be pre-mounted and prewired in the rack, creating a secure mechanical and electrical connection that can be slid in and out when needed. Each XCU comes with one cradle.