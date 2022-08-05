Turkish News Agency To Deploy 30 TVU One Transmitters For Contribution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Ihlas News Agency (IHA), a Turkish news agency with correspondents in each of the nation’s cities and more than 60 countries, has taken delivery of 30 TVU One mobile 5G transmitters for use throughout the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

IHA will deploy the TVU One transmitters in all Turkish provinces and at all of its international offices. Alen Elektronik, TVU Network’s authorized dealer in Turkey, recommended the TVU One transmitters serve as the core of IHA’s remote broadcast systems because the news agency wanted resilient contribution technology that could make acquisition fast, TVU Networks said.

“We’re looking forward to a strong and strategic relationship between TVU and IHA that furthers the news agency’s mission to provide high-quality, late-breaking coverage from anywhere in the world,” said Emad Qawasmi, sales director for MENA at TVU Networks. “We’re confident they’ll see significant improvement in the quality of their newsgathering efforts with the addition of our latest 5G-ready mobile transmission technology.”

The TVU One has a track record of reliably contributing audio and video for broadcast news and live production from remote areas of the world and in unstable conditions, the company said.

It simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections from networks in more than 180 countries. Supported bandwidth sources include cellular 3G, 4G, 4G LTE and 5G networks, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, satellite, microwave and BGAN. TVU One automatically aggregates all available network infrastructure to transmit stable, broadcast-quality video from any location, it said.

The company’s patented Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) video/audio algorithm ensures reliable transmission regardless of the environment, it said.

The TV One delivers video with higher contrast, brighter images, and more vivid colors. It relies on an advanced HEVC/H.265 chip to encode video for delivery of full broadcast-quality 4K, 10-bit true 60fps HDR at bitrates as low as 3 Mbps (or 1080p60 HDR as low as 800 Kbps), TVU Networks said.

The real-time dual encoder simultaneously records a full 4K or HD copy of the live video to be downloaded later. A bi-directional IFB audio feed enables communication between the studio and field operators with nearly zero latency, it said.

“With the TV One, international news agencies like IHA can enter a whole new phase of remote broadcasting, with worry-free operation, anywhere in the world, even in the most unstable network conditions,” said Rafael Castillo, vice president/general manager, EMEA and Latin America, at TVU Networks.

“Today, viewers demand high-quality live news—not just from the studio, but also from remote locations," he continued. "We’ve partnered with major cellular networks around the globe to ensure that broadcasters can take advantage of 5G infrastructure for remote reporting. And we’ve developed next-generation solutions like the TVU One mobile transmitter that can automatically aggregate the best connections available, wherever reporters find themselves covering the latest news.”