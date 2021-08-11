TSP Deploys Matrox Monarch EDGE

TOKYO—Matrox has announced that the full-service video production company, Tokyo Sound Production Inc. (TSP) has adopted the Matrox Monarch EDGE E4 encoder and D4 decoder for its video coverage of live entertainment and sporting events across Japan.

When TSP began broadcasting video over the internet using remote production in 2019, the company’s goal was to make more live event content readily available to viewers, as well as reduce the number of on-site staff required for productions.

In order to both optimize resources and expand its online live streaming offering, the company began looking for an encoder and decoder pair capable of transporting multiple channels of exceptional-quality video over long distances using a VPN.

“As a pioneer in the video production industry, TSP is aiming to consistently improve the content we deliver and the way we produce it,” said Kengo Kaketa, chief digital officer, Strategy and Sales Departments at TSP. “Once we found out about the Matrox Monarch EDGE encoder and decoder pair, we knew that the innovative devices would enhance our workflow by enabling us to optimize everything from video quality to staff interactions.”

With the Monarch EDGE encoder/decoder pair for REMI, TSP is able to keep most of its live video production staff in-house and create live entertainment and sporting event content that allowed TSP to stand out amongst competitors, the companies said.

For its live production in various regions across Japan, a small crew of camera operators and assistants typically travels to the remote site. Four SDI cameras capture the 1080p event video and send it directly to the Monarch EDGE E4 4:2:2 10-bit encoder on-site. From there, streams are sent via VPN using either SRT or MPEG2-TS to the Monarch EDGE D4 decoder located in the TSP production studio in Tokyo. At the studio in Tokyo, audio is added, and the produced video is delivered to TSP’s website. There, viewers can watch high-quality, multi-camera-angle broadcasts of their favorite live entertainment or sporting events in near-real-time.

This setup has allowed TSP to cover more live events with a reduced amount of staff and a simplified set of equipment.

“The Matrox Monarch EDGE encoder and decoder devices have allowed us to differentiate ourselves from our competitors by giving us the means to cover more of the live events viewers want to see,” said Kaketa. “Taking advantage of Monarch EDGE’s REMI capabilities has not only allowed us to create the visually outstanding video but also keep our staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by limiting their travel and in-person interactions.”