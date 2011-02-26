TSL to launch new audio-monitoring products at NAB Show

UK broadcast integrator and manufacturer TSL will showcase expanded versions of its PAM product family at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Among the additions is external screen monitoring in the new PAM2i-C, which builds on the existing PAM2-3G16, with other extra features including IT network integration and advanced signal management functionality such as loudness logging, audio alarm reporting and third-party system control.

TSL also will introduce its PAM1-3G16 at the show. This is an evolution of the PAM1-3G8, adding a 16-bar graph display and many of the advanced features of the PAM2-3G16, including loudness measurement, preset standard switching and advance monitoring mode selection. There is also a new software release for the PAM2-3G16, which adds a number of key features including aux input mixer, which enables users to mix an auxiliary audio feed, such as an intercom, signal into their monitoring output.

See TSL at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N1119.

