TSL Inc. Appoints Ian Godfrey President

Marlow, U.K.—Long time industry veteran Ian Godfrey has been tapped as President of TSL Inc. (the company’s U.S.-based lead office in Northridge, Calif.) and Head of Control Systems (worldwide). Robin Adams, formerly with EditShare, has been hired as Worldwide Sales Director at TSL Products.

The new appointments come two and a half years after the acquisition of DNF Controls, which allowed the audio company to establish a U.S. office in Northridge. DNF Founder Dan Fogel is stepping out of the company to pursue other interests and Tom Dickinson, who was responsible for helping bring the two businesses together, has announced his retirement.

Ian Godfrey (Image credit: TSL)

Godfrey formerly served as Senior Product Manager at Telestream, where he was responsible for leading file-based workflow and media processing of the brand’s Vantage solution. Prior to this position, he spent much of his career at Grass Valley, including the period when Snell Advanced Media (SAM), Miranda and NVISION were acquired. Joining the TSL team, Godfrey brings with him solid experience in control and monitoring systems, and router control while also building on his customer support experience.

Godfrey’s new role as President of TSL Inc. and Head of Control Systems represents a solid commitment to the U.S. and worldwide customer base to the former DNF product lines, the company said. As the head of all TSL’s control products, Godfrey will bring sharp focus to the U.S., which the company says is a “strategically important pillar” of the TSL brand.

As TSL’s Head of Control Systems for both the Marlow and Northridge portfolio, Godfrey carries the responsibility of defining and delivering strategies to develop the company’s control business. “With years of experience working alongside broadcast solutions manufacturers and managing the development of control solutions for multiple brands, I am eager to bring my acquired skills to the TSL team,” says Godfrey. “Having spent a great deal of time working in the broadcast industry, I am excited to carry TSL’s impressive performance into the future with steady growth through innovative product developments that will stand the test of time.”

Robin Adams (Image credit: TSL)

Adams, TSL’s new Worldwide Sales Director, has ben in the industry for two decades, most recently Vice President at EditShare. Prior to that, Adams held leadership sales roles at EVS, Quantel and Softel.

“I am honoured and excited to be joining the TSL family as the Worldwide Sales Director,” says Adams. “With years of experience being accountable for sales-cycle management to identify and satisfy customer needs, I am well-prepared to launch this new role on a global level, working closely and transparently with TSL’s regional sales managers. I look forward to continue driving TSL’s sales for years to come.”